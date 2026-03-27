Stock Markets Surge Amid Mixed Global Signals

On Friday, stock markets in Mainland China and Hong Kong closed on a higher note, spurred by promising industrial profit figures, which buoyed investor confidence despite ongoing Middle East tensions.

In a mixed session, the Shanghai Composite increased by 0.63%, while the CSI300 rose by 0.56%. However, weekly performance showed declines, with the SSEC down by 1.1% and the CSI300 by 1.4%.

Economists see reduced vulnerability to oil shocks due to China's green tech advances, optimistic about minor policy easing. Delayed deadlines in the Middle East eased oil prices, affecting the global economy's fragile recovery.