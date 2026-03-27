Blaze in Poltava: Naftogaz Facility Hit in Russian Strike
A Russian attack severely damaged Ukraine's Naftogaz facility in the Poltava region, causing a fire that halted operations. Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretskyi confirmed the significant equipment damage from the overnight strike, which has led to a suspension of activities at the affected site.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Russia attacked a gas production facility operated by Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz in the Poltava region. The strike, which occurred on Thursday and overnight, led to significant operational disruptions, according to a statement from Naftogaz.
The company's CEO, Serhiy Koretskyi, confirmed that a fire broke out as a result of the attack. The blaze caused substantial damage to the facility's equipment, forcing Naftogaz to suspend its operations at the site.
The incident underscores the vulnerability of critical infrastructure amidst ongoing hostilities, raising concerns over energy supply and operational safety in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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