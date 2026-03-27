Emerging Market Turmoil Amidst Geopolitical Tensions: Inflation Fears and Energy Crisis

Emerging market equities sustained their downward trajectory for the second consecutive session on Friday, with investors reacting to inflation warnings from central banks in developing regions. Concerns about a more hawkish policy outlook are weighing heavily on these markets.

In a geopolitical standoff, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension of the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face potential destruction of its energy plants. As the four-week conflict persists, it has sent energy prices soaring, sparking fears of a global inflation surge.

In response to this precarious situation, central banks from the Philippines, South Africa, Mexico, and Sri Lanka expressed growing apprehension over the inflationary impact of rising energy prices, exacerbated by the U.S.-Iran tension. Markets are caught in the crossfire of mixed diplomatic signals, complicating hopes for a quick resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)