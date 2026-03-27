Government Reviews Windfall Tax Amidst Global Oil Turmoil

In a significant move, CBIC Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi revealed on Friday the government's strategy to review the special additional excise duty, or windfall tax, on diesel and ATF. This biweekly review aims to maintain domestic availability in light of growing international oil market tensions.

The imposition of this tax, amounting to Rs 21.5 per litre on diesel and Rs 29.5 per litre on ATF, is set to bring the government a revenue of Rs 1,500 crore in the initial fortnight, according to Chaturvedi. Since its introduction in July 2022, the SAED aims to curb windfall gains by refiners, spurred by geopolitical issues such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Further measures include a Rs 10 per litre excise duty cut on petrol and diesel, a move designed to protect consumers from global oil price surges due to Middle East conflicts. Despite crude oil's price volatility, Indian fuel retail prices remain unchanged, with state-owned retailers holding rates steady.

(With inputs from agencies.)