Global Markets Recoil Amid Hormuz Tensions and Surging Bond Yields
Stock markets worldwide plunge as tensions rise over Trump's extension on Iran's Strait of Hormuz deadline. Oil prices spike, bond yields soar, and the Nasdaq experiences a sharp drop. Investors scrutinize the situation, fearing inflationary impacts as central banks may raise interest rates, while skepticism over negotiations persists.
Stock markets across the globe faced another downturn Friday following President Donald Trump's announcement to extend the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The move failed to stabilize oil prices or bond yields, intensifying market volatility.
Despite hopes of a diplomatic resolution, oil prices surged, and government bonds fell as the reality of potential energy infrastructure attacks loomed. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.4%, while Germany's DAX index plummeted 1.7%. The Asian markets and U.S. indices the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also witnessed significant declines.
Adding to investor worries, Trump's potential military engagement raised fears of further escalation. Additionally, rising bond yields indicated a market shift towards anticipating inflation, prompting concerns about future interest rate hikes by central banks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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