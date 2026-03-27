India's Bold Move: Slashing Excise Duty Amid Global Oil Volatility

In a strategic move to protect consumers and manage inflation, India has slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel, responding to chaotic global oil markets fueled by the ongoing Iran conflict.

The government also imposed windfall taxes on aviation fuel and diesel exports, driven by oil prices surpassing $100 per barrel after the Strait of Hormuz's near closure, crucial for 40% of India's crude imports. This comes just ahead of regional elections, a time when price hikes could sway voter sentiment.

Meanwhile, the cut in excise duties, while beneficial to consumers and state-run oil companies, will cost the government 55 billion rupees every fortnight. To offset this, separate export taxes will partly recover revenue. As the financial landscape shifts, government efficiency in meeting fiscal targets remains under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)