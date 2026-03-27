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Fuel Politics and Financial Foresight: Tensions in India's Tax Debate

The excise duty cut on petrol and diesel in India is under scrutiny, with politicians alleging it's aimed at upcoming elections rather than consumer relief. TMC's Saket Gokhale criticizes the move, questioning the government's motives and demanding price assurances post-elections. The debate also touches on budget allocations and economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:24 IST
  • Country:
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The Indian government's recent excise duty cut on petrol and diesel has sparked controversy, with accusations that it serves political rather than public interests. TMC Rajya Sabha member Saket Gokhale argues that the cut targets upcoming assembly elections in four states, rather than providing genuine consumer relief.

During a Finance Bill 2026 discussion, Gokhale questioned why savings from discounted Russian crude oil were not previously passed to consumers. He demanded a commitment from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to maintain current fuel prices beyond April 29, post-elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

While some government factions defend the excise duty cut as a protective measure against escalating global oil prices, critics highlight budget discrepancies and insufficient measures for the poor and middle class. Broader discussions in the House include concerns over GST and defense allocations, with calls for greater transparency and equitable resource distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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