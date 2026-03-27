Economic Jitters and Market Slumps: UK Stock Indexes Take a Hit

The UK stock market is facing its fourth consecutive week of downturns due to ongoing Middle East tensions and surging inflation concerns. This instability is reflected in the FTSE 100, which dropped by 0.7% as of 1125 GMT, and the FTSE 250's descent of 1.2%.

The healthcare sector was an exception, experiencing a rise of 1.6% following promising trial outcomes for AstraZeneca's new respiratory treatment, boosting shares by 2.9%. Conversely, Lloyds Banking Group suffered a 1.9% drop after a data exposure incident affected nearly 500,000 customers due to an IT glitch.

Economic predictions remain grim as retail sales dipped after a peak in January, and consumer sentiment is the lowest in nearly a year. The looming economic uncertainty from the Iran conflict and potential price hikes continue to worry UK households.

(With inputs from agencies.)