Market Jitters Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge

Wall Street is bracing for a lower opening as Friday's trading begins, following a month of uncertainty due to the prolonged Middle East conflict. Despite U.S. efforts to postpone military actions targeting Iran's energy infrastructure, investor sentiment remains fragile.

President Trump reiterated his ultimatum on Thursday, insisting on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, although Iran dismissed the 15-point U.S. proposal. Market reactions were tepid, and oil prices spiked as doubts about diplomatic progress persisted.

Indexes such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq remain poised for consecutive weeks of losses, indicating market corrections rather than a bear period. Analysts emphasize that geopolitical tensions are a driving concern as investors scrutinize oil price impacts and await Federal Reserve commentaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)