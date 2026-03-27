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Market Mayhem: Trump Deadline Extension Fails to Steady Stocks

Global stock markets and bond yields experienced volatility after US President Donald Trump's extension of a deadline with Iran influenced oil prices but didn't reassure investors. Despite efforts to avoid confrontation, Iranian resistance continued, impacting financial indices worldwide and fueling concerns over inflation and interest rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:53 IST
Market Mayhem: Trump Deadline Extension Fails to Steady Stocks
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Global financial markets witnessed another bout of instability on Friday following US President Donald Trump's decision to extend the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a move that failed to calm jittery oil prices and government bonds.

Trump's delay was declared shortly after Wall Street recorded its steepest one-day decline since the onset of current hostilities, with Iranian responses remaining tense. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps underscored their commitment to disrupt regional shipping routes, contributing to the rising oil prices.

Across Europe and Asia, stock indices mirrored these declines, while in the US, indices such as the Nasdaq Composite faced significant drops, pressured by heightened anxieties over the potential for military escalation. Bond yields surged amid fears of an impending inflationary surge, indicating possible shifts in central bank interest rate policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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