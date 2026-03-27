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Wall Street Falters Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower following ongoing Middle East tensions and the U.S.'s delayed decision on Iran's energy infrastructure. The Dow Jones fell by 0.12%, the S&P 500 by 0.36%, and the Nasdaq by 0.56% at the opening bell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:07 IST
Wall Street Falters Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict
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Wall Street's main indexes took a tumble on Friday as lingering tensions in the Middle East weighed on investor sentiment. The ongoing conflict overshadowed news that the United States has postponed another deadline to take action against Iran's energy infrastructure.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 55.9 points, registering a 0.12% decline, to 45,904.25. The S&P 500 also suffered a drop, falling 23.3 points or 0.36%, bringing it down to 6,453.89.

The Nasdaq Composite was not spared, falling 120.9 points, or 0.56%, to open at 21,287.187. The bearish trend highlights the market's sensitivity to geopolitical instability in the region, affecting investor confidence across the board.

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