Strategic Strait of Hormuz Closure Affects Sri Lanka Fuel Supply

The Indian High Commission announced that a vital shipment of 38,000 metric tonnes of diesel and petrol will reach Sri Lanka from India this Saturday. This development followed President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This critical fuel supply, organized by the Indian Oil Corporation's local operation, Lanka IOC, includes 20,000 metric tonnes of diesel and 18,000 metric tonnes of petrol. Sri Lanka engaged in discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concerning energy sustainability amid West Asia's volatile conditions.

Amid escalating tensions and war-related disruptions, such as significant attacks on the Strait of Hormuz, Sri Lanka has experienced fuel rationing and reduced public services. The Strait's closure emphasizes its global strategic importance, severely affecting vessel transit—critical for worldwide energy supplies.