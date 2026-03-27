Wall Street Woes Intensify Amid Global Tensions and Rising Oil Prices

U.S. stocks are in decline as Wall Street braces for a fifth consecutive week of losses, the longest slump in nearly four years. The S&P 500 dropped 0.8% at the beginning of Friday's trading session, extending losses from the day before, driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions with Iran.

President Donald Trump extended a deadline for Iran to allow oil tankers to exit the Persian Gulf, sparking temporary optimism. However, fighting continues, affecting investor sentiment. Oil prices experienced a brief dip but resumed climbing as global markets adjusted to the ongoing uncertainty.

Fears of disrupted oil and natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf are contributing to inflation worries. Further market declines could push oil prices significantly higher, adding economic pressure. Lower interest rates have been ruled out as a strategy to bolster economic growth, as inflation risks remain prevalent.

(With inputs from agencies.)