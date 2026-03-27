Dollar Strengthens Amid Global Tensions: A Safe-Haven Surge

The dollar is experiencing its strongest monthly gain in almost a year as global conflicts intensify and investor sentiment declines. This demand for safe-haven assets comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East and a pessimistic U.S. economic outlook due to war-driven oil price hikes.

Despite ongoing diplomatic talks, Iran has shown little willingness to compromise. This geopolitical tension has kept financial markets on edge. President Trump's extended deadline on Iran's energy facilities and potential troop deployments have further sustained this market uncertainty. These dynamics have been a significant factor underpinning the dollar's strength.

The expectation of U.S. rate hikes has further bolstered the dollar, influencing other currencies like the yen and the euro. Financial markets are now adjusting to the prospect of inflation issues, with bond yields reaching new heights, reflecting a fundamental shift in global economic projections.

(With inputs from agencies.)