Global Trade in Turmoil: WTO Faces Critical Juncture

Trade ministers from various nations have convened in Yaounde, Cameroon, to engage in critical discussions concerning reforms at the World Trade Organization, as reported by two diplomatic sources on Friday.

The meeting comes amid a challenging period marked by tariff conflicts and substantial disruptions to global trade caused by Middle Eastern tensions affecting shipping and energy prices.

Diplomats highlight the ongoing tension between the U.S. and India, with both countries resisting significant reform proposals. This standoff raises questions about the future of global trade collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)