Portugal's Fuel Subsidy Plan: A Temporary Relief Amid Global Tensions

Portugal has unveiled a temporary subsidy plan to alleviate rising diesel costs, primarily affecting sectors such as agriculture and transport. The government initiative, announced on Friday, aims to counteract fuel price surges linked to the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Projected to potentially cost up to 450 million euros over three months, the subsidy will be activated if diesel prices exceed the average of early March by more than 10 cents per liter. The initiative, scheduled from April 1 to June 30, awaits parliamentary approval and includes a fixed diesel consumption cap per vehicle.

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro emphasized the subsidy's temporary nature while underscoring fiscal responsibility. With a budget surplus reported last year, the government is assessing further measures if tensions escalate, though no VAT reductions on fuel or food are planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)