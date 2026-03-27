Market Jitters: FTSE 100 Dips Amid Middle East Tensions
The UK's FTSE 100 index dipped on Friday amid ongoing uncertainties related to Middle East tensions, though it retained slight weekly gains. With most sub-sectors trading in the red, healthcare showed resilience with rising stocks due to AstraZeneca's trial success. Retail sales declines signal potential economic impacts.
The UK's FTSE 100 index saw a marginal decline on Friday, reflecting the persistent tensions in the Middle East. This drop, however, did not overshadow the slight gains observed over the week.
Amidst this backdrop, U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Iran regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz added to global market anxieties. Despite Tehran's rejection of a 15-point proposal from Washington to halt ongoing conflicts, the FTSE 100 fell a mere 0.05%, while the more domestically-focused FTSE 250 experienced a sharper drop of 1.5%—contributing to a weekly loss exceeding 1.7%. Both indexes are set to face significant monthly downturns.
In light of these geopolitical challenges, most sub-sectors were in decline except for healthcare, which saw a 2% rise, bolstered by positive results from AstraZeneca's respiratory treatment trials. Additionally, gold miners helped lift the index with a surge in gold prices. As the economic repercussions loom, retail sales have already shown losses from February, and consumer sentiment has plummeted to its lowest in nearly a year, further agitating economic outlooks.
(With inputs from agencies.)