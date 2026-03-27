European Shares Tumble Amidst Mideast Tensions; Weekly Gains Persist
European shares fell on Friday but ended the week with a slight gain, reflecting investor uncertainty due to Middle Eastern tensions. The STOXX 600 index dropped 0.9% but rose 0.4% for the week. As oil prices increased, European economies faced pressure. Concerns about inflation grew amidst supply chain disruptions.
European shares saw a decline on Friday but concluded the week with a minor gain, highlighting investor uncertainty driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped by 0.9% to 575.37, with most sectors experiencing losses.
Despite ongoing hopes for conflict resolution, divergent messages from Washington and Tehran have left investors uncertain. President Donald Trump has expressed optimism for a ceasefire, whereas Iranian responses remain cautious. Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying uncertainty around global oil supplies.
The unresolved situation threatens global oil inventories, potentially driving prices higher, affecting European economies heavily reliant on oil imports. Economic studies reveal significant disruptions, prompting increased European Central Bank rate hike expectations due to inflation fears. Key stocks like Dino and CTS Eventim experienced notable declines, whereas companies such as AstraZeneca showed gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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Iran says it will 'facilitate and expedite' humanitarian aid through the Strait of Hormuz following UN request, reports AP.