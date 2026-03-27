European Shares Tumble Amidst Mideast Tensions; Weekly Gains Persist

European shares saw a decline on Friday but concluded the week with a minor gain, highlighting investor uncertainty driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped by 0.9% to 575.37, with most sectors experiencing losses.

Despite ongoing hopes for conflict resolution, divergent messages from Washington and Tehran have left investors uncertain. President Donald Trump has expressed optimism for a ceasefire, whereas Iranian responses remain cautious. Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying uncertainty around global oil supplies.

The unresolved situation threatens global oil inventories, potentially driving prices higher, affecting European economies heavily reliant on oil imports. Economic studies reveal significant disruptions, prompting increased European Central Bank rate hike expectations due to inflation fears. Key stocks like Dino and CTS Eventim experienced notable declines, whereas companies such as AstraZeneca showed gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)