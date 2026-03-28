Market Turmoil: U.S. Stocks Plunge Amid Middle East Tensions

The U.S. stock market experienced a sharp decline on Friday, with major indices reaching their lowest in over six months. Heightened tensions in the Middle East, particularly between the U.S., Iran, and Israel, have led to increased investor caution.

Despite President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz, markets remained jittery. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that U.S. objectives in Iran could be achieved without ground troops, although military reinforcements in the region continue.

Megacap stocks significantly contributed to the market slump, with technology giants Nvidia and Amazon facing steep declines. The rise in crude oil prices due to the conflict has sparked inflation fears, and expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts have diminished as a result.

(With inputs from agencies.)