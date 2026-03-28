Biofuels Boost Sparks Clash Between Trump Administration and Oil Industry

The Trump administration's recent mandate for U.S. refiners to substantially raise their biofuel blending in gasoline and diesel has triggered outrage among oil industry stakeholders, who argue that the measure could exacerbate already rising fuel costs amidst ongoing tensions in Iran.

The conflicting interests have led to a rare public confrontation, as President Trump's commitment to boost fossil fuels traditionally enjoyed strong support from oil companies. With the midterm elections approaching, this development becomes a significant political challenge due to its impact on consumer fuel prices.

Although the farm industry welcomes the move, advocacy groups representing ethanol producers believe more should be done to reassess waived volumes from past years. Meanwhile, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to further tweak foreign biofuel imports starting in 2028, encouraging domestic production.

(With inputs from agencies.)