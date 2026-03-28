Dow Dives Amid Iran Conflict Fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1.7% on Friday as concerns about the global economic impact of the conflict in Iran took center stage. The blue-chip index is down 10% from its peak on February 10, officially entering a correction phase.

The widespread Wall Street selloff was fueled by anxieties over the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran, reminiscent of declines last seen in April 2025 after President Trump's global tariff announcement. Notably, the Nasdaq confirmed its own correction status, dipping post-October 29 highs, while the S&P 500 is down approximately 9% from its January 27 peak.

Investor apprehension hinges on whether this market pullback mirrors the brief 2025 recovery or signals a prolonged downturn. Exacerbating tensions, oil prices have surged since the start of hostilities on February 28, inciting inflation fears and prospects of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Goldman Sachs Group's 2.4% slide further weighted Friday's Dow performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)