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Dow Dives: Major U.S. Indexes Plunge Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. stocks saw significant declines as the three major indexes reached seven-month lows, propelled by ongoing Middle East tensions impacting investor confidence. The Dow confirmed correction territory, dropping over 10% from its February peak. Oil prices edged up due to geopolitical risks, while consumer sentiment and market expectations adjusted accordingly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 02:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 02:10 IST
Dow Dives: Major U.S. Indexes Plunge Amid Middle East Tensions
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On a rocky day for U.S. markets, all three major indexes closed at their lowest levels in over seven months, pushed down by the ongoing Middle East strife. The Dow Jones Industrial Average confirmed its slide into correction territory, dropping 10% from its high in February.

Despite some uplift in oil prices caused by geopolitical tensions, skepticism prevailed. Announcements from President Trump regarding Iran did little to allay concerns, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio's promises of swift resolutions offered scant reassurance to perturbed investors.

Market dynamics are shifting, with consumer sentiment declining and expectations for Federal Reserve action adjusting. Key stocks like Nvidia and Amazon dragged down the S&P 500, while inflation concerns were spurred by elevated oil prices. The volume on U.S. exchanges pointed to brisk trading, reflecting widespread apprehension among investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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