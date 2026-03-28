Australia Takes Action: New Fuel Security Powers Amid Middle East Conflict

Australia is set to amend its export-finance laws in response to the Iran conflict, which is negatively impacting the nation's fuel supply chain. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the initiative, stressing the importance of securing fuel amid global supply disruptions.

During a televised statement, Albanese revealed that new fuel security powers will permit the government to guarantee fuel purchases conducted by the private sector. This move is designed to support the country's export-finance agency in underwriting fuel shipments to bolster local supply.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen reiterated the urgency of the amendment, noting Australia's current fuel reserves. Despite facing cancellations of fuel shipments from Asia, the government's efforts aim to maintain strong supply levels across the nation.