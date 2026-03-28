Thailand's New Government: Navigating Policy and Rising Oil Prices

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced on Saturday that Thailand is set to have a new government by next week. The new cabinet's roster will be submitted for royal endorsement on Monday, signaling the initiation of swift governmental actions.

The upcoming government aims to promptly deliver a policy statement to parliament around April 7-9, predominantly shaped by the Bhumjaithai Party's election commitments. These include implementing a consumer subsidy scheme as outlined by deputy leader Siripong Angkasakulkiat.

With rising concerns over oil prices due to Middle Eastern conflicts, Anutin has apologized for the public's previous struggles. Current measures include ceasing the price cap, planning for an oil tax reduction, and ensuring fuel stability. The Energy Minister assured sufficient oil reserves, while external negotiations for oil supply continue.