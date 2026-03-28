African Resilience: Navigating Fuel Crisis Amidst Global Conflict

The rising fuel prices in Africa, ignited by the recent Iran conflict, are severely affecting the continent's economy. On the ground in Lagos, taxi drivers like Adegbola Isaac feel the squeeze as prices soar, impacting their daily earnings dramatically.

The crisis highlights Africa's vulnerability to global shocks, with many countries dependent on imported resources. Strains are being felt across the continent, from Nigeria's reliance on European oil exports to Kenya's flower industry suffering weekly losses.

In response, African governments scramble for alternative fuel sources. The Dangote Refinery emerges as a significant player, yet experts warn that supply challenges could hinder its capacity to alleviate the ongoing energy crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)