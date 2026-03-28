Houthis Escalate Middle East Conflict with Missiles Aimed at Israel
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launched their first missile attack on Israel, intensifying a conflict that has widespread repercussions on global economics and energy. The ongoing Middle East war has involved the U.S. and Israel against Iran, with strategic strikes impacting key shipping lanes and raising concerns of a prolonged battle.
The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East intensified with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launching their first missile attack on Israel. The attack threatens to broaden the war, which started with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, and has disrupted global energy supply chains, escalating economic anxiety worldwide.
As the conflict progresses into its fifth week, the Houthis assert their commitment to military operations until perceived aggression ceases. Israel intercepted a missile from Yemen amid escalating tensions. The Houthis demonstrate capacity for strategic strikes beyond Yemen, potentially targeting critical shipping lanes like the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
The ongoing war has created a rift between the U.S. and its allies, complicating diplomatic efforts. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expects military operations to conclude soon but faces pressure over rising fuel prices. Despite Trump's negotiation claims, Iran denies direct talks, while threats of military escalation persist.
- READ MORE ON:
- Houthis
- missiles
- Israel
- Yemen
- Middle East
- war
- Iran
- global economy
- energy
- shipping lanes
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Houthi Missile Strikes Spark New Middle East Turmoil
Koeman's Tactical Triumph: Dutch Edge Norway in World Cup Warm-Up
Govt's policies, strategy guided solely by India's interests, welfare of its people. PM Modi at inauguration of Jewar Airport.
Global Education Crisis Deepens: 273 Million Children Out of School, UNESCO Warns
Climate Risks Could Cut Seychelles’ GDP by Over 6% by 2050, World Bank Report Warns