Houthis Escalate Middle East Conflict with Missiles Aimed at Israel

The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East intensified with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launching their first missile attack on Israel. The attack threatens to broaden the war, which started with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, and has disrupted global energy supply chains, escalating economic anxiety worldwide.

As the conflict progresses into its fifth week, the Houthis assert their commitment to military operations until perceived aggression ceases. Israel intercepted a missile from Yemen amid escalating tensions. The Houthis demonstrate capacity for strategic strikes beyond Yemen, potentially targeting critical shipping lanes like the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The ongoing war has created a rift between the U.S. and its allies, complicating diplomatic efforts. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expects military operations to conclude soon but faces pressure over rising fuel prices. Despite Trump's negotiation claims, Iran denies direct talks, while threats of military escalation persist.