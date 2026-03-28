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Ukraine Strikes Major Russian Oil Refinery

Ukraine's military launched an overnight attack on a Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl, causing a fire. This refinery is crucial for Russian army logistics, highlighting the strategic importance of the strike as tensions between the countries continue to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:40 IST
Ukraine Strikes Major Russian Oil Refinery
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Overnight, Ukraine's military targeted a significant Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl, located to the northeast of Moscow, according to a Saturday report by the Ukrainian General Staff.

The strike resulted in a fire at the refinery, a key logistics component for the Russian military.

This development underscores the growing strategic tensions and targeted military operations amid the broader conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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