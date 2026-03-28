Ukraine Strikes Major Russian Oil Refinery
Ukraine's military launched an overnight attack on a Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl, causing a fire. This refinery is crucial for Russian army logistics, highlighting the strategic importance of the strike as tensions between the countries continue to escalate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:40 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Overnight, Ukraine's military targeted a significant Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl, located to the northeast of Moscow, according to a Saturday report by the Ukrainian General Staff.
The strike resulted in a fire at the refinery, a key logistics component for the Russian military.
This development underscores the growing strategic tensions and targeted military operations amid the broader conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adani Delivers 'Prahar' LMGs: A New Era in Indian Defence Firepower
Escalating Tensions: Violence Continues in Gaza Amid Stalled Ceasefire
TMC Hits Back: A Political Crossfire with BJP on Women's Safety and Infiltration
Tragedy in Indore: Young Life Lost in Car Fire
Ballistic Missile Interception Triggers Fires in Abu Dhabi