NSE Launches Dated Brent Crude Oil Futures

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is gearing up to launch Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) futures beginning April 13, 2026. This move aims to broaden the bourse's commodity derivatives offerings tied to global oil benchmarks.

The futures contract, which will be traded under the symbol ''BRCRUDEOIL'', is based on the S&P Global Energy (Platts) Dated Brent assessment. Approved by Sebi, the contract provides market participants with a valuable hedging tool that aligns with international crude benchmarks.

Scheduled for monthly listings, trading will occur from Monday to Friday. Cash settlements will follow, determined by the monthly simple average of Platts Dated Brent assessments and converted into rupees using the RBI's USD-INR reference rate. Specifications will adhere to standards set by S&P Global Energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)