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Teen Prodigy Kimi Antonelli Sets New F1 Record

Kimi Antonelli made history by winning the Japanese Grand Prix for Mercedes, becoming the youngest Formula One championship leader at just 19. McLaren's Oscar Piastri secured second, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took third place and George Russell finished fourth for Mercedes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suzuka | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:20 IST
Teen Prodigy Kimi Antonelli Sets New F1 Record
  • Country:
  • Japan

Kimi Antonelli achieved a remarkable milestone on Sunday by claiming victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, driving for Mercedes. This win catapults the 19-year-old into the annals of Formula One history as the youngest ever championship leader.

The talented Italian driver outpaced his closest competitor, McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who took second place in a distant finish. In a thrilling race, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completed the podium standings in third position.

Former championship leader George Russell from Mercedes finished in fourth place, highlighting a significant reshuffle at the top of the standings. The success of Antonelli adds an exciting dimension to the ongoing championship contests.

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