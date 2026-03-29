Teen Prodigy Kimi Antonelli Sets New F1 Record

Kimi Antonelli achieved a remarkable milestone on Sunday by claiming victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, driving for Mercedes. This win catapults the 19-year-old into the annals of Formula One history as the youngest ever championship leader.

The talented Italian driver outpaced his closest competitor, McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who took second place in a distant finish. In a thrilling race, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completed the podium standings in third position.

Former championship leader George Russell from Mercedes finished in fourth place, highlighting a significant reshuffle at the top of the standings. The success of Antonelli adds an exciting dimension to the ongoing championship contests.