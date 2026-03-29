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Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Major Russian Oil Ports

Russia's Ust-Luga port, pivotal for oil exports, was set ablaze by a Ukrainian drone attack, compounding recent strikes on Russian oil infrastructure. These attacks have significantly impacted Russia’s oil supply amidst soaring global oil prices. Ust-Luga's operator, Transneft, reports considerable damage from the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:07 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Major Russian Oil Ports

Russia's Ust-Luga port, a significant petroleum export hub, experienced extensive damage due to a Ukrainian drone attack. Russian officials confirmed the resultant fire on Sunday.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has escalated drone assaults on Russia's petroleum exporting infrastructure, targeting all three major western oil ports, including Novorossiysk and Primorsk, alongside Ust-Luga. These attacks have severely disrupted oil supplies for Russia, the world's second-largest oil supplier, amidst a context of rising global oil prices.

The governor of Russia's northern Leningrad region reported multiple waves of Ukrainian drone strikes, noting a fire outbreak at Ust-Luga. This vital port, managed by Transneft, exports approximately 700,000 barrels of oil daily. Ukraine's SBU security agency confirmed the severe damage inflicted on the terminal, although the extent of the destruction remains unverified.

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