Russia's Baltic Ust-Luga Port Under Siege: Aerial Assault Sends Shockwaves

Russia's Ust-Luga port, a key petroleum export hub, faces substantial damage following a new Ukrainian drone attack. The attack, causing a blaze, adds to a series of disruptive strikes on Russia's energy corridor.

This latest incident interrupted oil and product loadings, echoing similar attacks earlier in the week on Ust-Luga and Primorsk, critical to Russia's energy exports.

The Ukrainian SBU agency confirmed long-range drones targeted oil terminals, severely affecting operations, amid a backdrop of climbing oil prices exceeding $100 due to broader geopolitical tensions.