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Russia's Baltic Ust-Luga Port Under Siege: Aerial Assault Sends Shockwaves

The Ust-Luga port, a major Russian petroleum export hub, suffered damage and a fire from a Ukrainian drone attack. This follows multiple recent strikes disrupting Russia's oil supply. The attacks occur amid rising oil prices, sparking concern for Russia's energy exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 23:00 IST
Russia's Baltic Ust-Luga Port Under Siege: Aerial Assault Sends Shockwaves

Russia's Ust-Luga port, a key petroleum export hub, faces substantial damage following a new Ukrainian drone attack. The attack, causing a blaze, adds to a series of disruptive strikes on Russia's energy corridor.

This latest incident interrupted oil and product loadings, echoing similar attacks earlier in the week on Ust-Luga and Primorsk, critical to Russia's energy exports.

The Ukrainian SBU agency confirmed long-range drones targeted oil terminals, severely affecting operations, amid a backdrop of climbing oil prices exceeding $100 due to broader geopolitical tensions.

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