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Unity Over Division: G7 Minister's Call Against Trade Barriers Amid Middle East Tensions

Rachel Reeves, Britain's finance minister, urges G7 nations to avoid unilateral trade barriers amid the Iran war, emphasizing collective resilience and cooperation to maintain energy and goods flow. Protectionism and new trade barriers risk disrupting supply chains and increasing costs, Reeves will argue at a G7 meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-03-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 03:00 IST
Unity Over Division: G7 Minister's Call Against Trade Barriers Amid Middle East Tensions
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a critical meeting with her G7 counterparts, Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to make a compelling case against implementing unilateral trade measures amidst the escalating Iran conflict. Reeves will emphasize the importance of collaborative action over individual moves that may hamper global energy security and economic stability.

The Group of Seven, comprising leading global economies including the U.S., Britain, and Japan, will convene to discuss strategies as the Middle East conflict unfolds. Reeves will argue that protectionism could lead to disrupted supply chains and increased costs, stressing the need for unified efforts to keep essential goods flowing.

The U.S.-Israel launched conflict with Iran has sent shockwaves through the global economy, marking an unprecedented disruption to energy supplies. Reeves aims to galvanize the G7 into a cohesive front, warning that unilateral protective measures could undermine collective resilience and exacerbate the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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