In a notable shift in U.S. policy, the United States is allowing a Russian oil tanker to deliver crude to Cuba, breaking the longstanding de facto oil blockade. This news comes amid rising tensions and an energy crisis in Cuba that has seen significant power outages and gasoline rationing.

The Russian tanker, Anatoly Kolodkin, departed from Primorsk port, carrying between 650,000 and 730,000 barrels of crude oil, poised to make a substantial impact on the Cuban energy situation. Cuba's President, Miguel Diaz-Canel, noted the critical nature of this import as the island has been without oil supplies for three months.

The temporary lifting of U.S. sanctions against Russia is seen as a strategic move to facilitate oil flow, which has been constricted due to U.S. and Israeli military action against Iran. The decision to allow the shipment remains unclear, but the relief it provides to Cuba's debilitating energy crisis is significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)