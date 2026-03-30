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Russian Crude Advances to Cuban Shores

A Russia-flagged tanker carrying Russian Urals crude oil has entered Cuba's exclusive economic zone, marking what may be the Caribbean nation's first oil import in two months. The Anatoly Kolodkin tanker, with 650,000 barrels loaded from Primorsk, is set to potentially discharge at Cuba’s Matanzas port.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 03:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 03:52 IST
Russian Crude Advances to Cuban Shores
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A Russia-flagged tanker carrying Russian crude oil entered Cuba's exclusive economic zone on Sunday, ship tracking data indicates. This could represent the first oil import for the Caribbean island nation in over two months.

The tanker, named Anatoly Kolodkin, set sail from Primorsk with approximately 650,000 barrels of Urals crude. It is on course to potentially offload at Cuba's Matanzas port, marine tracking services Marine Traffic and LSEG reported.

This development could signal a shift in Cuba's energy imports, potentially alleviating recent supply shortages that have affected the island's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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