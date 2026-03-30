Cuba's Oil Relief: Russian Tanker Breaks Blockade

A Russian tanker carrying crude oil is heading towards Cuba, potentially offering relief to the Caribbean island amidst a U.S. oil blockade. The tanker, Anatoly Kolodkin, is detected near Cuba's eastern tip, aiming for Matanzas port.

The U.S. has temporarily relaxed sanctions on Russian oil shipments to improve global oil flow amidst conflicts involving the U.S. and Israel against Iran. The Coast Guard's decision not to block the tanker could prevent heightened tensions with Russia.

Cuba faces energy shortages, exacerbated by U.S. actions against Venezuela and threats to other oil suppliers. The Russian shipment, if unloaded, may alleviate some crises following months without oil imports.