Global Markets on Edge as Gulf Tensions Surge Energy Prices

Asia's stock futures took a plunge on Monday as mounting Gulf tensions threatened to disrupt global energy supplies, triggering a surge in oil prices. Investors are on alert as the conflict risks sparking worldwide inflation and recession, while Pakistan signals readiness to mediate talks with Iran.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launched attacks on Israel, further complicating the regional dynamics. CBA's geo-economics analyst, Madison Cartwright, pointed out Iran's strategic control over the Strait of Hormuz and its capacities, suggesting the U.S. might be pressured into escalation.

As energy prices soar, Asian markets—which heavily rely on Middle Eastern oil—are facing steep declines, reflected in the drops of Japan's Nikkei and U.S. stock futures. Economic indicators, including U.S. retail sales and payroll data, are expected to offer insights into current economic conditions.