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Currency Wars: The Dollar's Ascendancy Amid Middle East Turmoil

The U.S. dollar remained stable, achieving its highest monthly gain since July amidst Middle East tensions. The conflict affected global oil flows, impacting expectations and currencies like the euro, yen, and sterling. Meanwhile, Pakistan aims for peace talks, and the Bank of Japan monitors yen movements closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 06:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 06:57 IST
Currency Wars: The Dollar's Ascendancy Amid Middle East Turmoil
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The U.S. dollar maintained its strength on Monday, poised to achieve its most significant monthly gain since July, amid heightened concerns about Middle East unrest potentially impacting global markets.

The recent conflict has effectively shuttered the Strait of Hormuz, significant for global oil and gas routes, pushing Brent crude prices towards their largest monthly increase, unsettling interest rate expectations worldwide.

Amidst the turmoil, Pakistan plans to mediate peace talks despite Iran's readiness to retaliate against potential U.S. military actions, keeping the dollar in demand among investors seeking safer assets.

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