Currency Wars: The Dollar's Ascendancy Amid Middle East Turmoil

The U.S. dollar maintained its strength on Monday, poised to achieve its most significant monthly gain since July, amid heightened concerns about Middle East unrest potentially impacting global markets.

The recent conflict has effectively shuttered the Strait of Hormuz, significant for global oil and gas routes, pushing Brent crude prices towards their largest monthly increase, unsettling interest rate expectations worldwide.

Amidst the turmoil, Pakistan plans to mediate peace talks despite Iran's readiness to retaliate against potential U.S. military actions, keeping the dollar in demand among investors seeking safer assets.