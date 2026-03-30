Global Finance at Crossroads: UK's Urging and US's Controversial Stance

The Financial Times today spotlighted pressing global financial situations. Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, will emphasize the importance of collective measures among G7 countries, warning against the perils of unilateral trade actions during the ongoing Iran conflict, which could endanger energy security.

Amidst these global strains, Donald Trump has made headlines with his shocking proposed strategy of seizing Iran's oil resources, specifically eyeing the export hub on Kharg Island, a move he claims could benefit the United States.

In the business world, Eli Lilly is making strategic advances with its recent $2 billion agreement with Insilico Medicine, acquiring exclusive rights to market an innovative GLP-1 drug for diabetes, signaling a potentially significant shift in medical treatment paths.