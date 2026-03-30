Dollar's Resilient Surge Amid Middle East Turmoil

The U.S. dollar remained stable as it achieved its most significant monthly gain since July. This comes amid growing apprehension over the prolonged conflict in the Middle East, which disrupted oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz, driving Brent crude to record highs.

The conflict, initiated by U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran, has spread, heightening investor anxiety. Yemen's Houthis' involvement worsened the situation, while Pakistan is preparing peace talks. Despite U.S. talks with Iran's new leaders, investor sentiment favored the dollar as a safe haven.

The dollar's strength reflects market responses to fluctuating oil prices and potential Federal Reserve rate hikes. Meanwhile, Japan's yen faced intervention threats over its decline, and other currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars also weakened under global economic pressures.