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Global Markets Recoil Amid Gulf Tensions: Oil Prices Soar, Inflation Risks Loom

As tensions escalate in the Gulf, Asian stock markets plummet amid fears of prolonged conflict, causing a surge in oil prices and global inflation risks. With Tehran accusing Washington of preparing a land assault, potential diplomatic talks, and market volatility, global economies brace for further instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:02 IST
Global Markets Recoil Amid Gulf Tensions: Oil Prices Soar, Inflation Risks Loom
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Asian stock markets nosedived on Monday as investors grappled with a potential long-term conflict in the Gulf, triggering a record surge in oil prices, increased inflation, and potential global recession risks. Pakistan prepared for 'meaningful talks' with Iran, despite accusations from Tehran of U.S. military aggression.

In an interview with the Financial Times, President Donald Trump suggested the U.S. might seize Iran's Kharg Island, a major oil export hub, yet indicated a ceasefire could be swiftly achievable. Meanwhile, Iran-backed Houthis from Yemen initiated attacks on Israel.

Strait of Hormuz disruption has driven prices of energy commodities and related products higher, troubling Asian economies reliant on Middle Eastern energy. Global indexes reflected the grim outlook with losses across European and Asian markets, while U.S. oil prices surged significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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