Geopolitical Tensions Drive Market Turmoil

In a day expected to reveal much about European and global markets, geopolitical tensions have cast a shadow as stock markets across Asia sunk, spurred by soaring Brent oil prices reaching over $115 per barrel.

Middle Eastern conflicts, notably involving Iran and Yemen's Houthis, threaten key maritime passages, raising fears of prolonged disruptions in energy supplies.

Amidst these tension-filled scenarios, economic indicators from Germany and the EU are anticipated, influencing central banking discussions and decisions on interest rates.