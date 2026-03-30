Europe's Aviation Sector Surpasses Green Fuel Mandate
Europe's aviation sector has exceeded the 2% mandate for green jet fuel use, marking a significant shift from a year ago when uptake was just 0.6%. This achievement underlines the region's commitment to reducing dependency on hydrocarbons as the European Commission remains firm on sustainable aviation fuel mandates.
Europe's aviation sector has successfully met and likely exceeded a 2% mandate for sustainable jet fuel usage by 2025, according to regulatory officials and sources. This is a notable improvement from last year, where uptake stood at 0.6%, signaling progress in reducing reliance on traditional hydrocarbons.
A complete report later this year will confirm this milestone, as airlines adapt to evolving green fuel targets amidst rising oil prices due to geopolitical tensions. EASA's head, Florian Guillermet, confirmed the expectation that Europe would achieve or surpass the target, despite earlier concerns from airlines.
The European Union has mandated a gradual increase in sustainable aviation fuel usage, aiming for 6% by 2030. While Airlines for Europe has raised concerns over the high costs and limited supply of synthetic SAF, the EU remains steadfast in its goals, emphasizing the importance of adhering to these environmental commitments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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