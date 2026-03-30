Left Menu

Europe's Aviation Sector Surpasses Green Fuel Mandate

Europe's aviation sector has exceeded the 2% mandate for green jet fuel use, marking a significant shift from a year ago when uptake was just 0.6%. This achievement underlines the region's commitment to reducing dependency on hydrocarbons as the European Commission remains firm on sustainable aviation fuel mandates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:33 IST
Europe's Aviation Sector Surpasses Green Fuel Mandate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Europe's aviation sector has successfully met and likely exceeded a 2% mandate for sustainable jet fuel usage by 2025, according to regulatory officials and sources. This is a notable improvement from last year, where uptake stood at 0.6%, signaling progress in reducing reliance on traditional hydrocarbons.

A complete report later this year will confirm this milestone, as airlines adapt to evolving green fuel targets amidst rising oil prices due to geopolitical tensions. EASA's head, Florian Guillermet, confirmed the expectation that Europe would achieve or surpass the target, despite earlier concerns from airlines.

The European Union has mandated a gradual increase in sustainable aviation fuel usage, aiming for 6% by 2030. While Airlines for Europe has raised concerns over the high costs and limited supply of synthetic SAF, the EU remains steadfast in its goals, emphasizing the importance of adhering to these environmental commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turning Trash into Treasure: RGIPT Leads the Way in Circular Economy

Turning Trash into Treasure: RGIPT Leads the Way in Circular Economy

 United States
2
Ajinkya Rahane: Playing for Growth, Not Proving a Point

Ajinkya Rahane: Playing for Growth, Not Proving a Point

 India
3
Election Controversy: Sivankutty's Stand on Accepting Votes

Election Controversy: Sivankutty's Stand on Accepting Votes

 India
4
Youth-Driven Political Upheaval Sweeps South Asia

Youth-Driven Political Upheaval Sweeps South Asia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026