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Nigerian Fuel Crisis: Record-High Prices Amid Middle East Conflict

Nigeria's fuel prices have soared to record levels, exacerbated by a Middle East conflict that has disrupted energy supplies. Despite operational gains from the Dangote Refinery, the country faces substantial import costs. The inflationary impact is felt nationwide, with significant consumer and business strain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:32 IST
Nigerian Fuel Crisis: Record-High Prices Amid Middle East Conflict
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In Nigeria, fuel prices have sharply increased, reaching unprecedented levels. Despite Nigeria's status as Africa's largest oil producer, the new Dangote Refinery has not insulated the country from global market shocks caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

The Dangote Refinery, operational this year, was expected to transform Nigeria into a leading exporter of refined products. However, an import dependency due to insufficient local crude supply has resulted in a 65% price spike in fuel costs, leaving citizens struggling with inflation and rising living costs.

The crisis is compounded by international obligations of Nigeria's state oil firm, where much of its crude production services debts rather than the domestic market. Calls for strategic reserves and government intervention are increasing, as businesses and citizens face mounting economic pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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