Nigerian Fuel Crisis: Record-High Prices Amid Middle East Conflict

In Nigeria, fuel prices have sharply increased, reaching unprecedented levels. Despite Nigeria's status as Africa's largest oil producer, the new Dangote Refinery has not insulated the country from global market shocks caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

The Dangote Refinery, operational this year, was expected to transform Nigeria into a leading exporter of refined products. However, an import dependency due to insufficient local crude supply has resulted in a 65% price spike in fuel costs, leaving citizens struggling with inflation and rising living costs.

The crisis is compounded by international obligations of Nigeria's state oil firm, where much of its crude production services debts rather than the domestic market. Calls for strategic reserves and government intervention are increasing, as businesses and citizens face mounting economic pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)