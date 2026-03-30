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South Korea Prepares for Potential Nationwide Driving Curbs Amid Oil Price Surge

South Korea may extend driving restrictions to the public if oil prices rise significantly due to geopolitical tensions. Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol announced potential nationwide curbs if crude prices hit $120–$130 a barrel. Current measures target public institutions, with a mandatory five-day vehicle rotation system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:58 IST
South Korea Prepares for Potential Nationwide Driving Curbs Amid Oil Price Surge

South Korea is contemplating broader driving restrictions as global oil prices threaten to soar, influenced by geopolitical tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. This move aims to control energy demand amid supply concerns.

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol stated on Sunday that if crude prices surge to $120–$130 a barrel, restrictions initially placed on public institutions might extend to the entire public. This would be the first nationwide driving curbs since the 1991 Gulf War.

The finance ministry emphasized evaluating energy conditions and economic factors before making decisions. With 70% of crude imports from the Middle East, South Korea remains vulnerable to regional conflicts. Major companies urge reduced private car use, while politicians promote public transport as a sustainable example.

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