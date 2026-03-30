European Markets Steady Amid Middle East Tensions

European shares showed little movement on Monday as investors awaited crucial local inflation data while keeping a close eye on developments in the Middle East conflict, which continues to destabilize global markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index remained stable at 574.98 points as of 0809 GMT, though the defense sector experienced a 0.8% drop. Investor focus is centered on Germany's forthcoming CPI and HICP data to assess the economic impact of the conflict.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has significantly driven up oil prices, leading to inflationary pressures and pushing the STOXX 600 towards its steepest monthly drop since March 2020. Recent missile attacks from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia on Israel have heightened concerns over shipping lane disruptions.

On Monday, Brent Crude oil surpassed $115 per barrel. The European Central Bank, as stated by French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau, is committed to preventing widened energy-driven inflation, though the timing of potential interest rate hikes remains uncertain.

In individual stock news, INWIT shares fell 3.1% after Telecom Italia terminated a lease agreement with Italy's leading mast operator. Conversely, UK's Rio Tinto shares gained nearly 5% after resuming operations at its Pilbara iron ore ports post-Tropical Cyclone Narelle, contributing to a 0.2% rise in London's FTSE 100 index.

(With inputs from agencies.)