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South Korea Navigates Russian Naphtha Imports Amidst Middle East Tensions

South Korea has imported 27,000 tons of Russian naphtha, marking the first instance since the Iran conflict began. The government is seeking more supplies to counter a shortage in synthetic resin crucial for plastics production, as the impact of the Middle East crisis deepens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:20 IST
South Korea Navigates Russian Naphtha Imports Amidst Middle East Tensions
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South Korea's Industry Ministry announced the arrival of the first Russian naphtha shipment since the start of the Iran war, amounting to 27,000 tons.

The specific destination or handling company remains undisclosed. However, both the Industry and Foreign Ministries are actively working to secure more of this vital oil derivative.

With synthetic resin shortages affecting plastic production, the government considers prioritizing key sectors like healthcare and possibly releasing oil reserves to mitigate the crisis exacerbated by the ongoing Middle East tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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