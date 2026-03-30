South Korea Navigates Russian Naphtha Imports Amidst Middle East Tensions

South Korea's Industry Ministry announced the arrival of the first Russian naphtha shipment since the start of the Iran war, amounting to 27,000 tons.

The specific destination or handling company remains undisclosed. However, both the Industry and Foreign Ministries are actively working to secure more of this vital oil derivative.

With synthetic resin shortages affecting plastic production, the government considers prioritizing key sectors like healthcare and possibly releasing oil reserves to mitigate the crisis exacerbated by the ongoing Middle East tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)