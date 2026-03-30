Prospects of Israel's Economic Growth Amidst Regional Tensions

Israel's economy is projected to expand between 3.3% and 3.8% in 2026, according to the Finance Ministry. The growth estimate hinges on the duration of ongoing regional conflicts, including those in Iran and southern Lebanon.

The Finance Ministry has predicted an economic upturn in 2027, with growth anticipated to range from 5.3% to 6.1%.

The nation's economy, strained by the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza, saw growth of just 2.9% in 2025. Following the Gaza ceasefire last October, the growth outlook for 2026 was initially set above 5%.