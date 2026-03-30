EU Energy Ministers Tackle Global Energy Crisis

European Union energy ministers are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss a coordinated response to global energy market disruptions caused by the Iran war, according to an EU briefing document obtained by Reuters.

The ministers are expected to evaluate recent developments in the energy markets and identify areas where stronger coordination at the EU level is required. They will also propose concrete measures to address tightening oil and gas markets in a collaborative manner, as per the document.

The meeting will take place via videoconference at 13h00 GMT on Tuesday, emphasizing the urgency of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)