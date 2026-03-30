Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Gulf Conflict and Rising Oil Prices
Brent crude oil surged 3%, potentially hitting record monthly peaks as Gulf tensions threaten inflation and economic recession globally. While Asia’s markets dropped, European and U.S. stocks showed resilience. Key conflicts involve U.S. actions in the Persian Gulf, impacting global oil supplies and causing economic uncertainty.
Brent crude oil prices soared by 3% on Monday, nearing historic monthly highs as the brewing Gulf conflict grips global investors with worries of skyrocketing inflation and potential recession. This uncertainty has seen Asian markets, particularly Japan's Nikkei index, plummet by 2.8% due to their dependency on Gulf oil exports.
Conflicting reports from the region have investors on edge. President Donald Trump alluded to potential U.S. control over Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export hub, yet hinted at a swift ceasefire. Meanwhile, Pakistan is gearing up to mediate talks, aiming for a resolution even as Tehran accuses Washington of preparing for a ground assault.
Experts like Eren Osman, managing director at Arbuthnot Latham, underscore that the Strait of Hormuz holds the key to calming the markets. Madison Cartwright from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia anticipates conflict persisting until mid-year, escalating prices across oil, gas, and vital commodities, thereby heightening economic strain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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