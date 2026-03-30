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Ukraine Signals Potential Shift in Strategy

Ukraine's allies have indicated a move towards reducing long-range strikes on Russia's oil sector. President Zelenskiy stated Ukraine might reciprocate if Russia halts attacks on its energy system, signaling openness to an Eastern ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:07 IST
Ukraine Signals Potential Shift in Strategy
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  • Ukraine

Ukraine is considering scaling back its long-range strikes on Russia's oil sector, following signals from some of its allies. This revelation was made by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a WhatsApp chat with reporters.

Zelenskiy outlined that the decision is contingent upon Russia's cessation of attacks on Ukraine's energy system. The President emphasized Ukraine's willingness to reciprocate actions in a bid to reduce tensions.

Moreover, Kyiv is open to discussions regarding an Eastern ceasefire, highlighting a potential shift in Ukraine's strategic approach to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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