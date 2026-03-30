Ukraine Signals Potential Shift in Strategy

Ukraine is considering scaling back its long-range strikes on Russia's oil sector, following signals from some of its allies. This revelation was made by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a WhatsApp chat with reporters.

Zelenskiy outlined that the decision is contingent upon Russia's cessation of attacks on Ukraine's energy system. The President emphasized Ukraine's willingness to reciprocate actions in a bid to reduce tensions.

Moreover, Kyiv is open to discussions regarding an Eastern ceasefire, highlighting a potential shift in Ukraine's strategic approach to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)