Ukraine Signals Potential Shift in Strategy
Ukraine's allies have indicated a move towards reducing long-range strikes on Russia's oil sector. President Zelenskiy stated Ukraine might reciprocate if Russia halts attacks on its energy system, signaling openness to an Eastern ceasefire.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:07 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine is considering scaling back its long-range strikes on Russia's oil sector, following signals from some of its allies. This revelation was made by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a WhatsApp chat with reporters.
Zelenskiy outlined that the decision is contingent upon Russia's cessation of attacks on Ukraine's energy system. The President emphasized Ukraine's willingness to reciprocate actions in a bid to reduce tensions.
Moreover, Kyiv is open to discussions regarding an Eastern ceasefire, highlighting a potential shift in Ukraine's strategic approach to the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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